Global News Colour a HERO

Let’s say thank you to our heroes. There are so many people working hard to keep us all safe and healthy while everyone does their part to stay at home. Have your child draw a picture and include a special message to someone they think is a hero.

Start with a blank canvas or colour one of our heroes from the Colour a HERO Colouring Book

Find an 8.5- by 11-inch letter-size paper.

Avoid paper with holes or lines.

Make your artwork pop by colouring every inch of your paper

Take a picture of your artwork.

Before submitting, make sure the photo is in focus and taken straight on with no glare and no shadows in the photo.

Submitting your child’s artwork:

Email your child’s masterpiece to calgaryweather@globalnews.ca

Don’t forget to include your child’s NAME and AGE in the name of your file so we can give credit (example: ColourAHero-John-Age6.JPEG), or have your child write their first name only and age in the top left corner of the picture.

You agree that, by submitting your child’s artwork, Global News may use the submission in connection with the Colour a HERO campaign and for any lawful purpose, including for example such purposes as publicity, illustration, advertising, and digital content.

WATCH: Global News wants to help you say thank you to those working to keep us safe.

By emailing a Colour a Hero submission to Global News, I acknowledge that I have read, understood and agreed to the waiver above Corus Entertainment Terms and Conditions and Corus Entertainment Privacy Policy.

