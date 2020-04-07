Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in East York elevator: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 32-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the elevator of an East York residential building on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard area.

A 47-year-old woman was inside a residential building when she was followed into an elevator by an unknown man and allegedly sexually assaulted, police said.

On Monday, police released security images of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident.

Investigators said since the images were released, another victim came forward and they believe there may be more victims.

Nicolas Lozado Corredor of Toronto was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police released these images of a suspect on Monday. Handout / Toronto Police