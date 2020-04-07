Menu

Ottawa firefighters save 2 dogs stuck on thin ice

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 2:31 pm
Ottawa firefighters saved two dogs caught out on thin ice west of the city.
Ottawa Fire Services rescued two huskies who were caught out on thin ice in the far west end of the city.

Ottawa firefighters received a call on April 6 about two dogs that were about 30 meters out on an ice shelf near the intersection of Thomas A Dolan Parkway at Stonecrest Road.

Despite being called, the dogs would not return to shore, so firefighters jumped into a Fortuna boat to rescue them.

The dogs were then safely brought back to their owners waiting ashore.

Ottawa Fire Services says neither of the dogs was injured.

They are also warning people that due to warming temperatures, no ice is safe to stand on at this time.

Pet owners should be monitoring their dogs and making sure they’re on leashes while near waterways.

Ottawa firefightersOttawa Fire ServiceOttawa water rescuewater rescue ottawadog rescue ottawahusy water rescueOttawa firefighters water rescueOttawa water rescue dogswater rescue dogs
