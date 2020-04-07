Hilaria and Alec Baldwin expecting 5th child after 2 miscarriages

Send this page to someone via email

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting their fifth child just five months after she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

“Sound up…I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” Hilaria captioned an Instagram post with the sound of her baby’s heartbeat in the background.

“Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you Here we go again.”

The new addition to the family will join sister Carmen Gabriela, 6, and brothers Romeo Alejandro David, who turns two in May, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4. Alec also has another daughter named Ireland, 24, from a previous relationship with Kim Basinger.

Hilaria said she was “devastated” after suffering a miscarriage in November 2019 after four months of pregnancy.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” she announced on Instagram at the time.

She also suffered another miscarriage after 10 weeks of pregnancy in April of the same year.

“There was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over…but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here,” she wrote in April 2019.

In February, Hilaria opened up about the fact that she goes to therapy “pretty much every week” following her second miscarriage.

She answered a fan question on her Instagram Stories that asked, “Did therapy help you after your miscarriage? I’ve been holding off.”

“Yes, I go regularly. Pretty much every week,” she began.

“There is nothing to lose by going to someone and talking. I said it from the beginning: I wasn’t OK when it happened, but I knew that I would be and I wanted to be,” she wrote. “For myself, I really needed to choose happiness in such a difficult time. And I needed to work very hard for it.”

Roughly 15 to 20 per cent of Canadian pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC).

According to the SOGC, there are two main types of pregnancy loss: miscarriage and stillbirth.

Most miscarriages happen in the first eight weeks, while stillbirths typically happen after 20 weeks of gestational age.

—With files from Meghan Collie