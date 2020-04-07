4th suspect charged in City of Kawartha Lakes convenience store break and enter: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say they have arrested a fourth suspect in a convenience store robbery in the community of Janetville last month.

OPP say on March 12 three suspects broke into a Pigeon Creek Road store and stole alcoholic beverages, vaping products, knives and cigarettes.

Three suspects were identified, arrested and charged early last week.

However, last week, police said they identified a fourth suspect in the incident and requested the public’s help to identify the individual.

On Tuesday morning, OPP said they have made a fourth arrest.

Dylan Post, 19, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering a place to commit an indictable offence.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 25.

