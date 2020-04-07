Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

4th suspect charged in City of Kawartha Lakes convenience store break and enter: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 10:31 am
Updated April 7, 2020 10:34 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested a fourth suspect in a convenience store break and enter in March.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested a fourth suspect in a convenience store break and enter in March. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say they have arrested a fourth suspect in a convenience store robbery in the community of Janetville last month.

OPP say on March 12 three suspects broke into a Pigeon Creek Road store and stole alcoholic beverages, vaping products, knives and cigarettes.

READ MORE: 3 people arrested, 1 still sought in City of Kawartha Lakes convenience store robbery: OPP

Three suspects were identified, arrested and charged early last week.

However, last week, police said they identified a fourth suspect in the incident and requested the public’s help to identify the individual.

On Tuesday morning, OPP said they have made a fourth arrest.

Dylan Post, 19, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering a place to commit an indictable offence.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 25.

Coronavirus: Montreal-area business owners report increased vandalism amid pandemic
Coronavirus: Montreal-area business owners report increased vandalism amid pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And EnterCity of Kawartha LakeslindsayConvenience StoreCity of Kawartha LakeCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPJanetville
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.