4th suspect charged in City of Kawartha Lakes convenience store break and enter: OPP

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say they have arrested a fourth suspect in a convenience store robbery in the community of Janetville last month.
OPP say on March 12 three suspects broke into a Pigeon Creek Road store and stole alcoholic beverages, vaping products, knives and cigarettes.
Three suspects were identified, arrested and charged early last week.
However, last week, police said they identified a fourth suspect in the incident and requested the public’s help to identify the individual.
On Tuesday morning, OPP said they have made a fourth arrest.
Dylan Post, 19, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering a place to commit an indictable offence.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 25.
