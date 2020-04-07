Coronavirus: How to apply for the Ontario Government Support for Families initiative

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government announced support for families with children at home due to school and childcare closures amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents can apply for the one-time payment online here.

Families who are already receiving payments through direct deposit over the labour dispute Support for Parents funding are automatically eligible for the new initiative and will not have to submit a new application for their child(ren).

The initiative was announced by the Ford government to “offset the cost of buying materials to support children’s learning, while they practice self-isolation and physical distancing,” according to the website.

Eligible parents will receive $200 per child between the ages of zero to 12 or $250 per child or youth between the ages of 0 to 21 with special needs.

According to the site, parents refers to parents, guardians and caregivers.

Unlike other subsidies, there is no income cap on the initiative, therefore, all parents are eligible if they have one or more children who fall under the requirements.

However, parents with more than one eligible child, must apply separately for each one. Only one parent or guardian can apply.

The Ford government announced previously that several 24-hour child-care centres would be opened for healthcare or frontline workers. The government said these workers are also eligible for the support regardless of whether they are using the emergency centres or not.