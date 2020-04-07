Halifax Fire responds to early-morning blaze along Cow Bay Road

A section of Cow Bay Road was closed Tuesday morning as Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) responded to a house fire.
Multiple crews responded to the blaze in the 2000 block of Cow Bay Road, near Dyke Road.
The fire started in the garage and crews were able to contain the blaze. There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently unclear.
With files from Ashley Field.
