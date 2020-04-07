Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax Fire responds to early-morning blaze along Cow Bay Road

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 9:51 am
Updated April 7, 2020 9:54 am
Emergency crews respond to a fire along Cow Bay Road on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. .
Emergency crews respond to a fire along Cow Bay Road on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. . Ashley Field/Global News

A section of Cow Bay Road was closed Tuesday morning as Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) responded to a house fire.

Multiple crews responded to the blaze in the 2000 block of Cow Bay Road, near Dyke Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire started in the garage and crews were able to contain the blaze. There were no injuries.

READ MORE: Man dies after falling from apartment balcony in Halifax: police

The cause of the fire is currently unclear.

With files from Ashley Field.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHalifax Regional Fire and EmergencyHRFECow Bay RoadDyke Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.