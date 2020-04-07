Man dies after falling from apartment balcony in Halifax: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died after falling from an apartment building balcony in Halifax, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to a report of a disturbance at Carrington Place in the city’s Clayton Park area at about 6:30 a.m Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they learned a man and a woman who were known to each other were in an altercation when the man fell from a balcony, according to Halifax police in a press release.

Police say they tried to help the man, but he died of his injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation. Halifax police have also notified the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team, as per protocol when a death has occurred during police actions.

