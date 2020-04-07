Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Three shoppers ticketed for failing to self-isolate after entering N.S.

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 6:16 am
Updated April 7, 2020 6:21 am
.
. www.amherst.ca

Three people in Amherst have been fined for disobeying orders under the Health Protection Act.

The Amherst Police Department says its officers issued the summary offence tickets Monday after they learned three people who had recently crossed the border into the province were shopping at a local business.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As part of Nova Scotia’s state of emergency, anyone entering the province must self-isolate for 14 days, an order from chief medial officer of health Dr. Robert Strang.

“The order states people must start self-isolating on the day they cross the border into the province and requires them to refrain from entering any building, public transportation or enclosed spaces, other than their own residence, where people are present,” said Amherst police in a press release.

Each ticket carries a $1,000 fine.

 

Story continues below advertisement
CoronavirusNova ScotiaHalifaxBusinessShoppingCovid19self isolationBorderAmherstViolationhealth protection actCrossAmherst Police Service
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.