After what would have been spring break, Manitoba parents tackle teaching kids at home

Send this page to someone via email

Families in Manitoba are settling into a new routine: kids learning from home.

Monday was supposed to be the first day back to classes for children following spring break. Then the COVID-19 pandemic happened.

Winnipeg mom, Suderman, has two kids aged eight and five, and notes the novelty of being home with mom and dad has worn off for the kids.

“They were excited at first, but it’s been a struggle,” Erica Sundermen said.

Like so many other Manitobans, Suderman is expected to teach her kids the provinces’s education curriculum from home.

School boards and teachers have sent parents packages of information to help teach from home, where they can find resources to help, but more day-to-day guidance is wanted by some parents.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would like some help on how to structure our day, considering that my husband and I are working full time,” Suderman said, “and how many hours we are supposed to be working with the kids.”

1:58 COVID-19: Canadian kids forced to learn from home COVID-19: Canadian kids forced to learn from home

Chandra Bolianaz, who has three kids at home, agrees with the want for more help with scheduling her kids’ days.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It was great that there was so much information, but now you have to actually go to these sites, actually pull everything out, figure out what you’re going to use,” Bolianaz said.

“I’m working with two totally different curriculum with kindergarten and third grade.”

Many parents saying they’re in survival mode, trying to balance working from home and teaching their kids from the same place.

Not knowing how long the closures will last, parents worry about the integration back into school come September or even later.

“I am concerned that she’s not going to be prepared to go into a full-day learning situation next year,” Bolianaz said about her five year old.

“But again she won’t be the only one, so hopefully they come up with a plan to manage those kids transition out of kindergarten and into first grade.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m terrified, it really overwhelms me to think past tomorrow,” Suderman said. “Just because the kids, they need to get out and do something.”