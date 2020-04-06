Lambton OPP seek public’s help finding missing man last heard from in March

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Lambton County are appealing to the public in hopes of locating a man last heard from at the end of March.

Lambton OPP say Joel Druiett, 32, of Dawn-Euphemia, Ont., was last spoken to on March 31 and was reported missing on April 3.

Druiett is described as five-foot-11-inches tall and 180 pounds, with short brown hair. He is said to be unshaven.

Police say he was last seen on Cairo Road wearing blue jeans, an olive green coat, a baseball hat, running shoes and a black backpack. He may also be wearing glasses.

No other information has been provided by the OPP.

