Canada

Lambton OPP seek public’s help finding missing man last heard from in March

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 6, 2020 5:14 pm
Provincial police say Druiett was last heard from on March 31, 2020. via Lambton OPP

Provincial police in Lambton County are appealing to the public in hopes of locating a man last heard from at the end of March.

Lambton OPP say Joel Druiett, 32, of Dawn-Euphemia, Ont., was last spoken to on March 31 and was reported missing on April 3.

READ MORE: Lambton OPP charge second person in connection with October triple fatal crash

Druiett is described as five-foot-11-inches tall and 180 pounds, with short brown hair. He is said to be unshaven.

Police say he was last seen on Cairo Road wearing blue jeans, an olive green coat, a baseball hat, running shoes and a black backpack. He may also be wearing glasses.

No other information has been provided by the OPP.

lambton oppDawn-Euphemiajoel druiett
