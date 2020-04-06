‘Wild’ explosions at Estevan, Sask. business caught on camera

Send this page to someone via email

Vickie Lowenberg said she was working in her office at Jay’s Transportation in Estevan, Sask. when she heard several explosions.

“The whole building shook and there was just a massive bang close enough that I thought it was our building,” Lowenberg said.

“I ran outside to take a quick look and it wasn’t so I ran back in and called 911.”

When she returned outside, Lowenberg said she could see flames and smoke – early reports indicate the explosions happened in southeast Estevan at about 10 a.m.

“It was a panic for sure. Other companies in the area was calling to see if it was us,” Lowenberg said.

Connor Barnstable was working at Performance Machining when the explosions happened. Barnstable said they took place about 180 metres away, near Regens Metals.

Story continues below advertisement

“Me and another employee were just working and our one manager said he seen some smoke and flames coming over the Regens’ disposal yard,” Barnstable said.

0:27 Explosions at Estevan business caught on camera, described as ‘wild’ Explosions at Estevan business caught on camera, described as ‘wild’

“We stopped what we were doing, we heard another little explosion and went outside… I started videotaping and you could the smoke and flames getting bigger and bigger.

Once outside, Barnstable heard another large explosion and said it could be felt throughout their entire workshop.

“There was a bunch of things in our building coming off the walls from the explosion,” Barnstable said.

“We could physically feel it on our bodies, a big blast of air. It was pretty wild.”

Global News has reached out to the Estevan RCMP and Regens Metal for more information on Monday’s events and is still waiting to hear back.