1 seriously injured following explosion at Haliburton house under construction: OPP

A man was seriously injured following a reported explosion at a residence under construction in Haliburton Highlands on Wednesday morning.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say around 8:30 a.m., officers and the Highlands East Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion at a residence under construction on Aspen Lane near Minnicock Lake, about 14 kilometres southeast of Haliburton and 90 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Police say a single worker was on the scene preparing the site for work to be initiated later that morning when the explosion occurred. No other details were provided.

The victim was transported from the scene by ambulance to hospital and then transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, OPP said.

The Ministry of Labour and the Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal were contacted and officials attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and the OFM remains on scene Thursday, OPP said.

