Crime

House leveled by explosion in Guelph’s south end

By Kevin Nielsen and Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 3:03 pm
Updated January 31, 2020 3:21 pm
A home was levelled on Southcreek Trail in Guelph.
A home was levelled on Southcreek Trail in Guelph. Matt Carty / CJOY

There was an explosion at a home in the south end of the city of Guelph on Friday afternoon.

The explosion occurred at a home on Southcreek Trail, off of Edinburgh Road South.

Guelph police say a woman has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

They say the explosion may have been caused by a gas leak.

A neighbour told Global News she was quickly evacuated by police following the explosion.

“It was like an explosion and the whole house shook,” Diane McQuattie said.

“Ten minutes later, the police banged at the door to tell us to evacuate, that there was an explosion at the house.”

More to follow…

