Okanagan weather: sunny first full week of April

It was a sunny, but cool start to the first full week of April with temperatures diving into minus single digits Monday morning.

Lovely sunshine sticks around through the day as the mercury rebounds into double digits before falling back to the freezing mark overnight.

Blue skies and sunshine stick around under an upper ridge of high pressure through the day on Tuesday and Wednesday as daytime highs bump back into the low teens.

A further surge of heat will be felt on Thursday as temperatures soar up to around 17 degrees with a few more clouds building in to wrap up the work week.

The next chance of showers comes on Good Friday as clouds roll back in and afternoon highs will drop through Easter weekend back into low double digits through Easter Sunday.

A mix of sun and cloud will round off the holiday weekend with afternoon highs returning to the low teens by Easter Monday.

