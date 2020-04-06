Menu

Honor Blackman, James Bond’s Pussy Galore, dies at 94

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 1:19 pm
Honor Blackman visits 'The Name's Bond' exhibition at Everyman Canary Wharf raising funds for The Stroke Association on October 30, 2015 in London, England. .
Honor Blackman visits 'The Name's Bond' exhibition at Everyman Canary Wharf raising funds for The Stroke Association on October 30, 2015 in London, England. . David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images for Everyman Cinema

Honor Blackman, the British actor who played Pussy Galore in the James Bond film Goldfinger, has died. She was 94.

Her family released a statement, confirming Blackman’s death and said she died peacefully of natural causes at home.

“It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94. She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby,” the statement read.

READ MORE: ‘James Bond’ movie release postponed due to coronavirus

The statement continued, “As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.”

Blackman is most known for her parts as Pussy Galore in the Bond film and Cathy Gale in the 1960s British series The Avengers.

(Original Caption) 1964: In this scene, Honor Blackman as “Pussy Galore” points a gun at Sean Connery as “James Bond.” (Photo by John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
(Original Caption) 1964: In this scene, Honor Blackman as “Pussy Galore” points a gun at Sean Connery as “James Bond.” (Photo by John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Blackman also appeared in So Long at the Fair (1950), A Night to Remember (1958), Jason and the Argonauts (1963), The Upper Hand (1990s) and in recent years she toured the UK with her show Honor Blackman As Herself, where she reflected on her career.

Many fans and friends took to Twitter to share their condolences once news of Blackman’s death spread.

