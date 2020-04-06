Menu

Fire

Regina police charge man with arson following structure fire

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 12:14 pm
Updated April 6, 2020 1:44 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Regina police say they have charged a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on the outskirts of the city on Monday morning. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it arrested a 33-year-old man for arson following reports of a structure fire on the Highway Service Road near Lewvan Drive on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Fire damages vacant home on Athol Street

Police said the incident was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Early reports indicated that a building was on fire and a man was seen walking away.

Brian Robert Moncrieff of Edmonton was located nearby, police said. He was found with burns to his body and was taken to hospital by EMS.

READ MORE: Regina fire ‘adapting’ to ongoing challenges of COVID-19 pandemic

Moncrieff is charged with arson causing damage to property and scheduled to appear in provincial court on Sept. 9.

