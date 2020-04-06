Regina police charge man with arson following structure fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it arrested a 33-year-old man for arson following reports of a structure fire on the Highway Service Road near Lewvan Drive on Monday morning.

Police said the incident was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Early reports indicated that a building was on fire and a man was seen walking away.

Brian Robert Moncrieff of Edmonton was located nearby, police said. He was found with burns to his body and was taken to hospital by EMS.

Moncrieff is charged with arson causing damage to property and scheduled to appear in provincial court on Sept. 9.

