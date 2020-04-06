Menu

Crime

Lindsay woman assaulted family member with a vacuum cleaner: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 12:49 pm
A Lindsay woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a family member on Saturday.
A Lindsay woman has been arrested in connection with a violent domestic incident on Saturday afternoon in Lindsay.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a 911 call just before 5 p.m. for reports of a woman who allegedly forced her way into a family member’s home in Lindsay.

READ MORE: Domestic violence rates expected to spike amid social distancing, advocacy group warns

Police say once inside, the woman allegedly assaulted a family member with a vacuum cleaner, then smashed a television and other property.

The victim was able to call 911 and officers responded and arrested a woman at the scene.

The woman, whose name and age were not released, was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, break and enter and mischief to property under $5,000.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 11.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the victim was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident, police said.

Concerns for domestic violence victims in self-isolation
