Louis C.K. jokes about #MeToo in 1st standup special since assault allegations

Louis C.K. has addressed his #MeToo accusations from 2017 in his new standup special, titled Sincerely Louis C.K.

C.K., who admitted in November 2017 to masturbating in front of five different women without their consent, released the surprise special on Saturday.

“How was 2018 and 2019 for you guys?” he asked. “Anybody else get into global amounts of trouble? (Expletive) that was crazy.

“Man, I was in a lot of trouble. Wait till they see those pictures of me in blackface. That’s gonna make it a lot worse because there’s a lot of those. There’s thousands of pictures of me in blackface. I can’t stop doing it. I like it. I like how it feels,” C.K. said.

C.K. said he “learned a lot” from the experience, adding: “I learned how to eat alone in a restaurant with people giving me the finger from across the room.

“When you get in trouble, you learn who your real friends are,” he said. “People like saying that like it’s a good thing. Who the (expletive) wants to know who their real friends are?… It’s never who you want it to be. It’s not your cool friends and it’s not your fun friends.”

C.K. offered the audience “some advice only I can give you” in regards to his scandal, which included asking your partner for permission and “check in often.”

“If you want to do it with someone else, you need to ask first. But if they say yes, you still don’t get to go ‘Woo!’ and charge ahead. You need to check in often; I guess that’s what I’d say,” C.K. told the crowd.

“It’s not always clear how people feel,” the disgraced comedian said. “Men are taught to make sure the woman is OK. The thing is, women know how to seem OK when they’re not OK. So you can’t just look at her face and be like, ‘Her eyes are dry, we’re fine. Let’s just keep going.'”

C.K. then compared women having sex to slaves singing in a field while they are forced to work.

“It’s kind of like a Negro spiritual. It’s sort of similar. So to assume that she likes it is like if they heard slaves singing in the field and you’re like, ‘Hey, they’re having a good time out there,’” he said.

He went on to address why he likes masturbating in front of women.

“I like jerking off, I don’t like being alone, that’s all I can tell you. I get lonely, it’s just sad. I like company. I like to share. I’m good at it, too. If you’re good at juggling, you wouldn’t do it alone in the dark. You’d gather folks and amaze them,” he said.

C.K. also joked that he had to go on an international tour after the sexual misconduct allegations came out.

“I thought I should leave the nation. Thought it was a good idea. Would have left the planet if they had another one of those,” he said.

Sincerely Louis C.K. is available only for purchase and download from the comedian’s website for $7.99.

In November 2017, five women accused the comedian of inappropriate behaviour and claimed C.K. either masturbated in front of them or asked permission to do so.

He released a statement at the time in which he said the stories were true and he expressed remorse for his actions.

At the time, C.K. said he could “hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them.”

“There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for,” he wrote. ”And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.”

The actions resulted in the end of a production deal with FX Networks and the cancellation of a movie release.

C.K. also apologized to the cast and crew of several projects he had been working on, his family, children and friends, his manager and FX Networks, among others.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.