Fire shuts down Sargent Avenue Monday; crews kept busy over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

An apartment fire shut down a street in the West End Monday morning.

Crews were called to an apartment building on Sargent Avenue near Beverley Street at 5:49 a.m. The two-alarm fire closed the street and it’s expected the street will stay closed through rush hour.

TRAFFIC UPDATE:

SARGENT & BEVERLEY

Sargent is closed due to an ongoing fire. Streets will be closed throughout rush hour. Avoid the area.#traffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) April 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The building on Sargent Avenue wasn’t the only apartment building to catch fire over the weekend.

A unit in a 10-storey apartment block on Carlton Street caught fire at 10:25 p.m. Sunday. Crews found smoke in the building and were able to get the fire under control by 11:07 p.m. Damage was in the suite only, and one person was taken to hospital in stable condition. No one else was hurt.

Two other fires kept crews busy on Sunday, including a fire at a home in the 100 block of Helmsdale Avenue at 8:27 p.m., and a fire half an hour later at 9:03 p.m. on Ashburn Street.

No one was hurt in either fire. There are no damage estimates for any of the fires at this time, said the City of Winnipeg.

Damage to the side of an apartment building from a fire on Sargent Avenue Monday. Abigail Turner/Global News