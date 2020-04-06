Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Fire shuts down Sargent Avenue Monday; crews kept busy over weekend

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 8:18 am
Updated April 6, 2020 8:37 am
Crews at the scene of a fire on Sargent Avenue Monday morning. .
Crews at the scene of a fire on Sargent Avenue Monday morning. . Abigail Turner/Global News

An apartment fire shut down a street in the West End Monday morning.

Crews were called to an apartment building on Sargent Avenue near Beverley Street at 5:49 a.m. The two-alarm fire closed the street and it’s expected the street will stay closed through rush hour.

Story continues below advertisement

The building on Sargent Avenue wasn’t the only apartment building to catch fire over the weekend.

A unit in a 10-storey apartment block on Carlton Street caught fire at 10:25 p.m. Sunday. Crews found smoke in the building and were able to get the fire under control by 11:07 p.m. Damage was in the suite only, and one person was taken to hospital in stable condition. No one else was hurt.

Two other fires kept crews busy on Sunday, including a fire at a home in the 100 block of Helmsdale Avenue at 8:27 p.m., and a fire half an hour later at 9:03 p.m. on Ashburn Street.

No one was hurt in either fire. There are no damage estimates for any of the fires at this time, said the City of Winnipeg.

Damage to the side of an apartment building from a fire on Sargent Avenue Monday.
Damage to the side of an apartment building from a fire on Sargent Avenue Monday. Abigail Turner/Global News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireWinnipeg fireApartment FireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPSSargent Avenuewinnipeg apartment firesargent avenue apartment fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.