Hamilton reports 5 deaths connected to COVID-19: public health

Hamilton now has five deaths connected to the novel coronavirus pandemic as of April 6, according to public health.

In an update at city hall on Monday, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, medical officer of health, revealed two more deaths, including the first male to succumb to the illness — an 89-year-old in the community who passed away in hospital.

An 80-year-old female from the transitional care unit at the Cardinal Retirement Residence on Herkimer Street is also reported to have died.

The three previously reported deaths were also connected to Heritage Green nursing home in Stoney Creek. Those who died at that facility were women over the age of 80.

Outbreaks of the new coronavirus have been declared at three of the city’s long-term homes: Heritage Green, Cardinal Residences and the latest at Wentworth Lodge on South Street West in Dundas, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on the weekend.

Meanwhile, the city has also declared an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at St. Joseph’s special care nursery on the Charlton campus, after three workers tested positive for the virus.

In a release on Monday morning, Hamilton public health said two of the workers may have had limited or direct contact while caring for babies and families on the third floor of the Bishop Dowling Wing, next to the mother-baby unit.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the city is 170 as of Monday with another 15 positive cases added since Sunday.

Fifty-three of the cases are connected to travel, while 39 are believed to have come through community transmission.

Nine dead in Niagara region connected to COVID-19

Niagara region public health (NRPH) reported a total of 149 positive tests in the region as of April 6, which included 37 new cases recorded on the weekend.

Niagara Health hospitals say they have treated 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 22 being still in hospital as of Monday.

Niagara Health says nine people with COVID-19 have died, but says the virus was not the cause of death in some cases.

Eight of the deaths are residents of Niagara, while the other was from Dunnville in in Haldimand County.

Public health says 33 new coronavirus cases have been resolved.

Haldimand-Norfolk with five COVID-19 related deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit says the region has 81 positive cases as of April 6 with a total of five deaths due to the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

Three of the deaths have been connected to a long-term care home in Hagersville, Ont. which now has 37 residents that have tested positive for the virus and 21 staff members. None of the workers are currently at the facility.

The health unit says a number of the positive cases at Anson Place can be traced back to attendance at a funeral. Attendees are now being tested with some already self-isolating.

Meanwhile, a non-clinical staff member at Norview Lodge in Simcoe long-term care facility has also tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member at home is in self-isolating.

155 new coronavirus cases in Halton Region

Halton Region has 155 positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday, with 56 positive results in Oakville, and 43 awaiting test results, according to public health.

Brant County with 46 COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit is reporting 46 confirmed cases in the county as of April 6.

Last week, the county’s health unit declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two facilities, Telfer Retirement Home, and ​St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, after a staff member at each tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

