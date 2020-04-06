Fire breaks out at abandoned log house in Brampton

Brampton fire officials say a fire erupted at an abandoned log home in Brampton on Sunday.
Firefighters arrived at the home located off of Creditview Road, just north of Steeles Avenue West, to find it fully engulfed in flames.
“Difficult access made this a hard fire to fight,” Brampton Fire and Emergency Services tweeted.
Brampton fire officials say the home has been abandoned and unoccupied for a couple of years.
While firefighters were putting out the fire, hot spots were re-igniting, the fire service added.
Six fire trucks responded to the scene, and crews rotated throughout the night, officials say.
No injuries were reported.
