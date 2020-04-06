Fire breaks out at abandoned log house in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Brampton fire officials say a fire erupted at an abandoned log home in Brampton on Sunday.

Firefighters arrived at the home located off of Creditview Road, just north of Steeles Avenue West, to find it fully engulfed in flames.

“Difficult access made this a hard fire to fight,” Brampton Fire and Emergency Services tweeted.

Brampton fire officials say the home has been abandoned and unoccupied for a couple of years.

While firefighters were putting out the fire, hot spots were re-igniting, the fire service added.

Six fire trucks responded to the scene, and crews rotated throughout the night, officials say.

No injuries were reported.

.@BramptonFireES crews continue defensive operations at working fire in a large abandoned log home on Creditview Road near Eldorado Park. Fire is said to be suspicious in nature, home is a total loss. No injuries reported. #Brampton @BPFFA1068 pic.twitter.com/enkdCMDqb5 — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) April 6, 2020

Brampton Fire on scene at an abandoned log house off Creditview Rd. N. of Steeles Ave. Difficult access made this a hard fire to fight. Crews still on scene. ^pcZ pic.twitter.com/EZBzh5GLFj — Brampton Fire & Emergency Services (@BramptonFireES) April 6, 2020

