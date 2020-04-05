Porch photography by Lethbridge woman brings joy to Garry Station community

Send this page to someone via email

Sheri Becker discovered photography as a hobby about nine years ago, and has since started her own business: Orchid Avenue Portraits.

As a mother of four and full-time general manager at New West Theatre, her schedule is busy — but that hasn’t stopped her from taking photos.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping many stuck at home, she decided to take part in a new trend: porch photography.

“I just thought it would be a really great opportunity to bring to Lethbridge,” she said.

Becker said she typically works in all types of settings but the new venture is slightly out of the norm for her.

“I can’t say that I’d ever done portraits from the end of a driveway,” she said. “But really interacting with people is what my business is around.”

With the hopes of making staying home a little more appealing — while keeping a safe distance — Becker started offering free portraits around her home in Garry Station. She said it has been a very positive experience.

“They get to wake up in the morning and look forward to something,” she said.

Since offering the photographs, Becker has visited dozens of clients and said it makes her feel fulfilled.

“A lot of the families have taken this opportunity to see it as giving them purpose,” she said. “It also gives me a purpose, getting dressed every day. Right now, it’s not the easiest.”