Canada

Calgary photographer brings ‘porch portraits’ to residents in self isolation

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted March 24, 2020 2:03 pm
Calgary photographer offers at-home photoshoots whilst adhereing to social distancing rules in place due to COVID-19.
Neil Zeller

A Calgary photographer is bringing photoshoots to people’s doors, as residents continue to practice social distancing and isolate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last week, Neil Zeller has taken to the streets, offering full photoshoots outside people’s homes as part of the #porchrait initiative.

READ MORE: Calgary girl launches online storytelling for kids stuck at home amid COVID-19 pandemic

The photoshoots offer family portraits whilst still complying with AHS social distancing regulations.

Story continues below advertisement

Zeller said he uses zoom lenses to craft high-quality photographs all the while maintaining a safe distance.

“We can take photos through your windows, from the front porch or driveway, even from your condo balcony, all from way beyond social distancing requirements,” Zeller said in a post on Saturday.

Tweet This

“We’ll make fun, serious, beautiful or silly photos of you and your family, pets too!”

READ MORE: Calgary Zoo brings animal facts, videos to those at home during coronavirus pandemic

Zeller is offering the photoshoots free of charge to all vulnerable populations.

As for other residents, Zeller said there’s no set fee, but he is accepting donations for each #porchrait.

Story continues below advertisement

The idea came from a similar initiative in Yellowknife, where photographer Pat Kane offered to take photographs of residents through their windows.

Since Zeller brought the initiative to Calgary, the idea has spread to surrounding communities, including Edmonton and Canmore.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
