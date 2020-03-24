Calgary photographer brings ‘porch portraits’ to residents in self isolation

A Calgary photographer is bringing photoshoots to people’s doors, as residents continue to practice social distancing and isolate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the last week, Neil Zeller has taken to the streets, offering full photoshoots outside people’s homes as part of the #porchrait initiative.
The photoshoots offer family portraits whilst still complying with AHS social distancing regulations.
Zeller said he uses zoom lenses to craft high-quality photographs all the while maintaining a safe distance.
“We can take photos through your windows, from the front porch or driveway, even from your condo balcony, all from way beyond social distancing requirements,” Zeller said in a post on Saturday.
“We’ll make fun, serious, beautiful or silly photos of you and your family, pets too!”
Zeller is offering the photoshoots free of charge to all vulnerable populations.
As for other residents, Zeller said there’s no set fee, but he is accepting donations for each #porchrait.
The idea came from a similar initiative in Yellowknife, where photographer Pat Kane offered to take photographs of residents through their windows.
Since Zeller brought the initiative to Calgary, the idea has spread to surrounding communities, including Edmonton and Canmore.View link »
COMMENTS