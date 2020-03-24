Calgary photographer brings ‘porch portraits’ to residents in self isolation

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary photographer is bringing photoshoots to people’s doors, as residents continue to practice social distancing and isolate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last week, Neil Zeller has taken to the streets, offering full photoshoots outside people’s homes as part of the #porchrait initiative.

The photoshoots offer family portraits whilst still complying with AHS social distancing regulations.

Marda Loop area (Garrison Wood/Green, Altadore, Currie etc! @janetpliszka and I are doing #Porchraits in the area tomorrow from 2pm-5pm! Sign up! https://t.co/55kI53JDhp pic.twitter.com/dl48ai8pqD — Neil Zeller (@Neil_Zee) March 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Zeller said he uses zoom lenses to craft high-quality photographs all the while maintaining a safe distance.

“We can take photos through your windows, from the front porch or driveway, even from your condo balcony, all from way beyond social distancing requirements,” Zeller said in a post on Saturday. Tweet This

“We’ll make fun, serious, beautiful or silly photos of you and your family, pets too!”

Zeller is offering the photoshoots free of charge to all vulnerable populations.

As for other residents, Zeller said there’s no set fee, but he is accepting donations for each #porchrait.

If you don’t follow Neil Zeller yet, you should!Wonderful, talented photographer! And offering porch portraits in Calgary!! #AlbertaCares ❤️ https://t.co/oAWLwkaipY — Kim Zandboer ✨ (@KimZandboer) March 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The idea came from a similar initiative in Yellowknife, where photographer Pat Kane offered to take photographs of residents through their windows.

Since Zeller brought the initiative to Calgary, the idea has spread to surrounding communities, including Edmonton and Canmore.