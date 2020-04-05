Impaired driving leads to weapon charges, firearms spotted in vehicle: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man who was pulled over for impaired driving is also facing weapon charges after the Regina Police Service spotted the weapons in his vehicle during the stop, say officials.

Police had received complaints of a reckless driver swerving all over the road at around 9:30 p.m., Saturday.

They were able to track down the vehicle on the 1900 block of Park Street. Officers say they approached the vehicle and could see a firearm located inside.

The driver was arrested and police searched the vehicle. Two firearms and ammunition were located in the vehicle, say Regina police.

Ryan Wollbaum, 26, was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, possession of a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Wollbaum will make his first court appearance on July 15.

