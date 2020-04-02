Ford F-Series trucks being stolen throughout all of Regina: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says a trend involving stolen Ford F-Series trucks is being seen throughout the city.

Police say the thefts are related to Ford Super Duty F-250 and F-350 models.

Between March 24 to March 31, 10 of the 19 stolen vehicles in Regina were of this make and model, officials say.

“These thefts are not trending in any specific location as they are occurring throughout all of Regina,” said the Regina Police Service in a press release.

Police are encouraging owners of older model Ford Super Duty F-250 and F-350 trucks to use a steering wheel club to ensure the safety of their vehicle.

Police also ask residents to lock their vehicle, keep garage door openers outside of vehicles and don’t leave your keys in plain sight inside the vehicle.

Anyone who has information regarding the thefts are asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500.