N.L. minister out of cabinet after being served with warrant, premier says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2020 4:02 pm
Updated April 4, 2020 5:05 pm
Sherry Gambin-Walsh, minister of service, left to right, and Christopher Mitchelmore, minister of tourism, culture and innovation listen as Finance Minister Tom Osborne presents the 2019 Budget in the House of Assembly in St. John's on April 16, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed Saturday he had removed a member of his cabinet after the minister revealed she had been served with a police warrant alleging a breach of trust involving cabinet confidences.

Premier Dwight Ball told a news conference that Sherry Gambin-Walsh’s role in cabinet as the minister responsible for Service NL would be assumed by Finance Minister Tom Osborne.

N.L. government almost ran out of money, couldn’t pay staff

The Liberal premier did not disclose the nature of the allegations against Gambin-Walsh, but he confirmed her actions were under investigation by the RCMP.

Ball said Gambin-Walsh will continue to represent Placentia—St. Mary’s in the provincial legislature and he confirmed she had not been removed from the Liberal caucus.

READ MORE: ‘Our province has run out of time’: Nfld premier makes plea to Trudeau amid coronavirus and budget crisis

The premier said he learned about the RCMP’s general warrant on Friday when he received a call from Gambin-Walsh.

Ball admitted he felt frustrated having to deal with removing a cabinet minister at a time when the country is facing a health-care crisis.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and LabradorDwight BallNewfoundland Politicspremier of newfoundland and labrador dwight ballSherry Gambin-Walsh
