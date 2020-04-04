Ontario government strikes tentative deal with educational workers

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Educational workers have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Ontario government.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the proposed deal in a statement Saturday.

He did not provide details.

The workers involved include educational assistants, designated early childhood educators and clerical workers.

The deal with the Ontario Council of Educational Workers is the fifth in a contentious round of negotiations between educators and the province.

Lecce says it’s time to conclude agreements with two other unions, including the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation.

