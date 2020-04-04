Menu

Education

Ontario government strikes tentative deal with educational workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2020 12:18 pm
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks at a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks at a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO – Educational workers have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Ontario government.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the proposed deal in a statement Saturday.

He did not provide details.

The workers involved include educational assistants, designated early childhood educators and clerical workers.

The deal with the Ontario Council of Educational Workers is the fifth in a contentious round of negotiations between educators and the province.

Lecce says it’s time to conclude agreements with two other unions, including the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
