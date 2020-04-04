City of West Kelowna sets up annual, precautionary sandbagging stations

Send this page to someone via email

Calling it a precautionary measure, the City of West Kelowna says it has set up sandbagging stations for possible flooding this spring and summer.

The city says it stocks “convenient locations every year as a service to residents to help in cases where seasonal flooding has affected their properties in the past.”

It says sand and sandbags can now be found at the usual lakefront locations throughout the city, should residents need to make any flood preparations later this season.

A map showing the locations of the sandbag locations in West Kelowna. City of West Kelowna

The locations are:

Beachnut Park at the corner of George Court and Whitworth Road.

Hitchner Park at the corner of Hitchner and Jennens Roads.

Fire Station No. 34 at the corner of Gates and Glenrosa Roads.

Kinsmen Park at the southwestern corner of Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

Fire Station No. 33 at 1805 Westlake Road.

Casa Loma Beach, 2606 Casa Loma Road.

Falcon Park, adjacent to 1339 Green Bay Road.

Sternwheeler Park, adjacent to 1649 Pritchard Drive.

The city noted, though, that residents will need to bring their own shovels and gloves to sandbag. Residents are also being asked to practice social distancing and to adhere to other health recommendations, such as hand washing and not touching your face.

