Lethbridge sexual assault, domestic violence services prepare for increases due to COVID-19

Sexual assault and domestic violence support services in Lethbridge said they are preparing for an increase in victims seeking resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With people being told to stay home during the pandemic, Bill Kaye with the Domestic Violence Action Team in Lethbridge, said home isn’t always a safe place for everyone.

“We know that it puts people — when they’re being asked to self quarantine in a home with an abuser — it puts them at risk,” said Kaye. Tweet This

Kristine Cassie, CEO of the Chinook Sexual Assault Centre (CSAC), said right now the service is in a holding pattern. She said the centre is remotely supporting victims who have come forward, via phone and virtual sessions, but added that she’s anticipating an uptick in the number of people looking for support.

“That anticipation of what the aftermath is going to be is pretty staggering and very frightening for people,” Cassie said.

Cassie added that she’s been keeping an eye on the effects seen in China, where initial numbers from the Hubei Province have shown large increases in domestic violence cases.

“According to the World Health Organization, as compared to February of 2019, February of 2020 actually saw triple the amount of domestic violence cases going forward to police services,” she said. Tweet This

Kaye has also been watching what’s happening in other parts of the world. She said Canada’s nearest neighbour has already seen effects from the pandemic.

“We’re starting to hear that New York City and Washington state have seen an increase in the report of domestic violence,” she said.

Both Kaye and Cassie want victims in southern Alberta to know that supports are currently operating, and available for them while isolating at home.

“Service providers, we’re all still here, we’re still active,” said Kaye, “we’re just providing services differently during the quarantine time.” Tweet This

Cassie said the CSAC has also been checking in with related services throughout Lethbridge.

“We’ve had conversations with the [Sexual Assault Response Team] this week — those are the doctors that go in to do the sexual assault kits if people are going to the hospital — they’re still doing those,” she said. “The doctors are still committed to providing that type of response.”

Kaye encourages those in high-risk situations to keep connected with loved ones while in isolation.

“They should set up some sort of signal to a friend, that if they text a certain word, or they don’t hear from them by a certain point in time, those people need to call the police and ask the police to do a well-being check,” he said.

Cassie agreed that staying connected and asking for support is key in times of crisis.

“Reach out to people that can give you that support, that can let you know that you’re doing well, you’re doing okay,” she said.

The Chinook Sexual Assault Centre can be reached at 403-694-1094. Cassie suggests calling Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence at 1-866-403-8000 outside the centre’s operating hours.