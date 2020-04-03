Driver forced to swim ashore after transport truck rolls into Cataraqui River in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

A transport truck driver was forced to swim to shore after his vehicle left Highway 401 Friday afternoon and landed in the Cataraqui River.

OPP say one of the eastbound lanes is currently closed between Highway 15 and Montreal Road due to the collision.

OPP say the driver was sent to hospital as a precaution.

OPP released several images showing the front section of the transport truck submerged in the river.

The Ministry of the Environment has been notified because the collision caused a fuel spill, which was caused when the tractor trailer crashed through the guard rail and ruptured its fuel tanks.

Despite the lane closure, OPP say traffic is currently light and moving well.

