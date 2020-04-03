Kennedy granddaughter and her 8-year-old son missing after canoe ‘overtaken by winds’

Send this page to someone via email

Robert F. Kennedy‘s granddaughter and her son are missing after a canoeing accident in Chesapeake Bay on Thursday.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and son Gideon, who is 8, reportedly “popped into a canoe” to retrieve a ball that landed in the water, husband David McKean explained to the Washington Post.

They were visiting with family at her mom’s property in Shady Side, Maryland, when the incident occurred.

The canoe and paddle were recovered on Thursday evening, per the Post, and an intensive search is still underway.

“They just got farther out than they could handle and couldn’t get back in,” McKean told the publication.

In a statement to People, Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the 40-year-old and her son’s boat “appeared to be overtaken by strong winds.”

They didn’t identify the missing woman and her child, but revealed similar details as David, saying they “may have been paddling the canoe from a residence … out into the bay to retrieve a ball and were unable to paddle back to shore.”

According to the Baltimore Sun, a local resident called 911 at around 4:30 p.m. when he reportedly saw the woman and her son in a small canoe or kayak from the Columbia Beach community pier.

Maeve is the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, the grandniece of former President John F. Kennedy and daughter of former Maryland lieutenant governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.

