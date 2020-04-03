Former B.C. cabinet minister Jinny Sims cleared of all criminal wrongdoing

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey-Panorama MLA Jinny Sims has been cleared following an investigation into allegations of criminal wrongdoing.

Special Prosecutor Richard Peck said RCMP found no evidence to support any of the allegations against her and that they had closed their investigation.

“As a result, he has concluded that there is no further action to take with respect to the matter and he has concluded his involvement,” according to a statement from the BC Prosecution Service.

Sims, who had as minister of citizens’ services, resigned from cabinet in October 2019 after the special prosecutor was hired.

At the time of her resignation, Sims noted there “was no credibility to previous public allegations,” referring to accusations levelled by a former employee in May 2019.

Sims was accused of writing support letters for travel visas.

The former employee, Kate Gillie, also charged that Sims spoke openly about being promised campaign donations for writing the letters.

Gillie, who was fired in February 2019 after working in Sims’ constituency office for six weeks, also alleged Sims told staff to bypass Freedom of Information laws by communicating through WhatsApp and personal email, rather than official email addresses.

There is no timeline on when or if Sims will return to cabinet.

Anne Kang was appointed as minister of citizens’ services on January 22, the first new member of Horgan’s cabinet since 2017.