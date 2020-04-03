Peterborough T-shirts promote physical distancing, support programs impacted by COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A new line of T-shirts sold in Peterborough is being used to promote physical distancing and raise funds for programs impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday morning, GPHSF, Your Family Health Team Foundation and Imprinted Apparel announced the launch of a line of “light-hearted” physical-distancing T-shirts for $20. Delivery will be provided on all orders.

According to Clinton Smith, owner of Imprinted Apparel on The Kingsway, 100 per cent of the proceeds will support programs impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

To date, in Peterborough, there have been 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Peterborough Public Health.

“We really wanted to be able to do something at this time to give back to the community,” Smith said. “We had all the resources sitting right here and the time to donate to a local cause. After a brainstorming session with my wife Lesley and our good friend Sarah Mitchell, we felt like there was a way we could help foster awareness and possibly bring the community of Peterborough a little closer together while staying apart.”

Smith says the group reached out to GPHSF with their idea and “it all just came together.”

Clinton Smith models one of the physical-distancing T-shirts. Clinton Smith/Facebook

“I was so happy to hear from Lesley, Clinton and Sarah as we were already looking at programs and funding that we could direct into the community to support those being impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis but with no plan on how to generate additional funds,” said Laura Kennedy, GPHSF executive director.

“With their support and vision for these light-hearted, awareness-raising social-distancing T-shirts, we not only have an opportunity to raise money, but we also have a forum for the community to come together. We have recently allocated funds to increase our Patient Compassion Fund with the Peterborough Family Health Team to better support patients that are currently experiencing financial barriers to care and promote health equity.”

Residents are encouraged to use the hashtag #PTBOTogetherAtHome on social media to “foster a sense of community across digital platforms while we practise social distancing as a community.”

A promotional poster for the T-shirt fundraiser. Clinton Smith

There are seven designs available, and the shirts come in heather grey, navy, red, royal blue and a “mystery” colour option, meaning Imprinted Apparel will select the colour for a reduced cost of $15. Sizes range from youth small to adult XXL.

Delivery per package, regardless of the number of shirts, is $6.

To order a shirt, visit Imprinted Apparel’s online store.