Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

London Health Sciences Centre CEO on temporary medical leave of absence, ‘effective immediately’

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 3, 2020 11:59 am
Updated April 3, 2020 12:04 pm
Dr. Paul Woods.
Dr. Paul Woods. Supplied photo

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) board of directors has granted its president and CEO a temporary medical leave of absence, “effective immediately.”

A letter from board chair Amy Walby on Thursday states the absence of Dr. Paul Woods is believed to be related to a pre-existing medical condition and not COVID-19, but “testing will be undertaken to confirm.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Walby adds that Woods is currently in self-isolation at home. No other information was provided about his pre-existing condition.

READ MORE: Middlesex-London reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 2 cases confirmed at Stratford long-term care home

COO Neil Johnson has accepted a request from the board to report as acting president and CEO during Woods’ absence.

“The board is confident in Neil’s leadership capabilities, and he has our full support. His 32-plus years’ experience at LHSC, in particular his many years of executive leadership, will ensure that LHSC can seamlessly continue responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Walby said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Going to the hospital for treatment unrelated to COVID-19 during the pandemic

The letter ends by acknowledging that the board is “deeply appreciative” of the commitment and hard work exemplified by the staff and physicians of LHSC “during this unprecedented public health emergency.”

COVID-19: Could Toronto see a crisis like New York?
COVID-19: Could Toronto see a crisis like New York?
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19self isolationLondon Health Sciences CentreLHSCLondon hospitalPaul WoodsDr. Paul Woodslhsc ceo leave of absencePaul Woods leave of absence
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.