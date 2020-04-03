Lindsay man charged after allegedly uttering death threats against police officers

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay man is facing charges after allegedly uttering death threats against police officers during a 911 call on Thursday.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says a man called the service and had a conversation with an emergency 911 dispatcher.

Police allege the man told the dispatcher he was going to kill several members of the force.

Officers located the suspect on Thursday evening and arrested him, police say.

Glenn Brian Hall, 38, of Lindsay, was charged with uttering a threat to cause death and failing to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 11.

