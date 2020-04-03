Menu

Health

Waterloo Region sees biggest jump in number of coronavirus cases

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 11:05 am
Waterloo Region experienced its biggest one-day jump in total novel coronavirus cases to date as Public Health confirmed 17 more on Friday.

The agency says that 148 people in the region have now tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreaks declared at 3 more long-term care homes in Waterloo Region

The 17-person jump surpasses the 15 new cases announced on Thursday, a mark which also occurred on March 23.

The agency updates its website on weekdays and Friday’s update shows no cases have been resolved since the previous one.

Thirty-six of the 148 cases involve people working in the healthcare field.

Of the 119 cases that remain unresolved, 22 people are currently in hospital.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

The region has conducted 2,242 total tests to this point. A total of 427 tests are still awaiting results while 1,667 have come back negative.

The province confirmed 462 new cases on Friday, bringing the Ontario total to 3,255.

