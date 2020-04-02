Menu

Changes coming this weekend to Central Okanagan regional transit system

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 7:37 pm
BC Transit says changes to Kelowna’s transit system will take effect this Sunday, April 5.
Changes are coming this weekend to Kelowna’s regional transit system.

The changes, according to BC Transit, include switching to summer service and improving on-time performance.

The changes, which take effect Sunday, April 5, are also being made to have “sufficient service to allow for physical distancing while traveling on public transit in BC Transit communities.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: BC Transit making more changes to stop spread of virus

The changes include:

  • Service reductions and schedule changes on various routes that reflect summer service
  • Discontinuation of routes 4 Pandosy / UBCO Express and 13 Quail Ridge for the summer
  • Schedule change for route 97 Okanagan and 23 Lake Country to improve on-time performance
  • Due to additional changes in response to COVID-19, a rider’s guide will not be available for this service change.

“The response to COVID-19 is a fluid situation that businesses, governments, and people are adjusting to across the country and around the world,” BC Transit said in a press release.

“BC Transit will continue to monitor available resources and provide service updates on a day-to-day basis.”

For more information about BC Transit and COVID-19, click here.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver bus driver, transit worker test positive for COVID-19

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
