Local companies launch online grocery store to aid Calgarians amid COVID-19 outbreak

As Calgarians continue to abide by social-distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, seven local companies have teamed up to help residents shop safely online.

Calgarygrocery.ca is a newly designed website that helps support the local business sector, while helping Calgarians maintain social-distancing protocols, Scott Birkby, a member of the initiative said in a statement on Thursday.

“We’re seeing so many great initiatives to get food and supplies to Calgarians who are at home, and we wanted to do our part.” Tweet This

“It’s inspiring to see the whole community working together,” Birkby said. “We felt we could help out by making the products in our warehouse available for direct orders, so we created the website.”

The website offers staple groceries, including meats, dairy, bread and produce.

“We can’t offer the full variety that a grocery store does,” Mark Leavitt, the general manager at Pre Pak Meats said.

“But we can offer a way to get the essentials, like different cuts of meat, milk and cheese, and fresh fruit and vegetables.” Tweet This

Local distributors, last-mile delivery experts and a local supply-chain technology company came together to make the website possible.

The new initiative made its first deliveries in the city on March 27, during a friends and family trial and is now accepting orders from the public.

The deliveries will be made on a weekly basis, with maximum limits on essential items to ensure there’s enough to go around, Birkby said.

Organizers added this new website hopes to compliment all other delivery service initiatives in the city, adding one more option for Calgarians in need during the pandemic.