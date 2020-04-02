Annual car show in Kelowna ‘parked’ because of coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

An annual automotive staple in the Okanagan has been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.

The Boyd’s Autobody and Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show is being postponed due to social distancing requirements to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers say this is the first time in 20 years that the car show will not proceed on Father’s Day.

“We are heart-broken,” said Boyd Autobody and Glass president, Methal Abougoush.

“The goal has always been quite simple: Provide a family friendly event, surrounded by the driving force of automobiles while raising funds and awareness for a local, family focused charity organization.

“And this year, not being able to fulfill that goal or the resulting donation to the Child Advocacy Centre is devastating.”

Story continues below advertisement

5:14 The best cars at the 2020 Canadian International Auto Show The best cars at the 2020 Canadian International Auto Show

Organizers say they raised more than $75,000 from the last two car shows, and that they were hoping to raise $50,000 this year for the Child Advocacy Centre (CAC).

“We are, as I am sure the whole community is, grateful to Boyd for putting the safety of our community first and electing to cancel this year’s show,” said CAC executive director Ginny Becker.

“These have been difficult days for everyone and this is of course disappointing, but we support Boyd’s decision wholeheartedly.”

Organizers say all vehicle registrations will be fully refunded, as well as vendor and sponsor fees.