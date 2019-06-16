Father’s Day car show roars through downtown Kelowna

More than 600 engines roared through downtown Kelowna, parking at City Park to celebrate Father’s Day.

The 20th annual Boyd’s Father’s Day Charity Car Show revved through town, celebrating dads and raising funds for the Child Advocacy Centre.

“Anything to do with kids is a great cause,” said Methal Abougoush, Boyd Autobody & Glass general manager and owner.

Last year Abougoush and his team were able to raise $25,000. He’s hoping to double it this year for the new Okanagan organization that will support children and youth. It’s expected to open late this year.

“The car community that is where I live, these are honestly my friends. Father’s Day and charity: it’s our way of giving back to the community that supports us.”

READ MORE: High turnout expected at Calgary auto show despite fewer luxury manufacturers

Hot rods, electric cars, rat rods, classics, European sports cars and even boats covered the park where families could walk through the aisles, jump in the bouncy castle, listen to music and dine out at a food truck.

For Jeff and Brad Carr, car shows have always been a special place for them to spend time together.

“We have always been interested in muscle cars, classic cars. We always go to car shows,” Brad said.

“Even when [Jeff] was just a little gaffer we would go and take dad’s fancy car.”

For the first year, the Carr’s attended the auto show as onlookers instead of showing a car. Jeff sold his own classic car this year after 15 years.

Sophia Weisstock found a favourite car with her brother Alex and dad Tony.

“I loved the Teslas over there,” Sophia said. “I liked looking at electric cars because they are good for the earth.”

The annual car show took place on June 16 at City Park.