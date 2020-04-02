Menu

Peterborough woman flees domestic incident through window: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 2:53 pm
A Peterborough man has been charged with assault and forcible confinement.
A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with domestic assault and forcible confinement after police say a woman fled the home through a window.

The Peterborough Police Service say on Wednesday night and early Thursday, a man allegedly prevented a woman from leaving the residence. They are currently in a domestic relationship, police said.

READ MORE: When home isn’t safe: How coronavirus puts neighbours on front lines of abuse

Police say the woman was able to eventually escape the residence through a window and report the incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and forcible confinement.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Thursday, police said.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the victim in the alleged domestic incident, police said.

Concerns for victims of domestic abuse during self-isolation
Concerns for victims of domestic abuse during self-isolation
