O.J. Simpson says ‘no doubt’ Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ killed her husband

O.J. Simpson has shared his thoughts on the Netflix true crime docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

The former football player suspects that Tiger King subject Carole Baskin was involved in the disappearance of her ex-husband Don Lewis.

He took to Twitter to say that many people have been trying to get him to watch the series and he gave in and watched six of the seven episodes.

“Listen I’ve had so many people on my case asking me to watch some show called, Tiger King,” Simpson said. “Well, yesterday I watched this show and oh my God is America in this bad of shape?”

He continued: “I watched about six episodes of this show and I couldn’t believe what I was looking at. White people what’s with you and wild animals? Leave them animals alone.”

“This show is crazy but it’s so crazy that you kind of keep watching,” Simpson went on.

“One thing I will say, there’s not a shred of doubt in my mind, that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi right now,” he said of Baskin’s ex-husband. “I’m just saying. Take care, and I hope you find something better to watch!”

In 1995, the disgraced athlete was acquitted of the murders of Ronald Goldman and Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown.

But he later went to prison for another matter. After serving nine years for a Las Vegas kidnapping and armed robbery, Simpson was released from prison on Oct. 2, 2017.

Tiger King follows the life of zoo owner Joe Exotic and the events that led to his allegedly hiring a hitman in a failed attempt to take out his main rival, Baskin, but many viewers were focused on whether she was involved in Lewis’s disappearance.

Baskin, an animal rights activist and owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Fla., was not happy about her portrayal in Tiger King, which according to Netflix is the most popular TV show at the moment.

Members of the big cat community claim in the Netflix series that Baskin murdered Lewis and fed him to the tigers. Lewis was last seen alive on Aug. 18, 1997, before disappearing.

Tampa authorities confirmed Tuesday that they have been receiving numerous tips concerning the Don Lewis cold case.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told local media that the police will be reviewing “a lot of the evidence” in regards to the disappearance of Lewis.

Chronister also said his office was getting at least six tips a day, but none of the leads were credible.

The sheriff confirmed Baskin said her lawyer told her to refuse a polygraph test.

He also said that the meat grinders mentioned in Tiger King were removed several days before the sheriff’s office searched Baskin’s property, so there was no way to test them.

Baskin called the allegations that she murdered Lewis “salacious and sensational” in a blog post.

“[Tiger King] has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don 21 years ago,” Baskin’s post read. “The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers.”

Once Lewis was declared dead in 2002, Baskins inherited millions of dollars and their animal sanctuary.

Exotic claimed that Baskin had killed Lewis and used the meat grinder to feed him to the wild cats.

Baskin denies the claims and has never been charged.

Tiger King co-producer Eric Goode defended the series, saying Baskin openly discussed “her personal life, her childhood, abuse from her first and second husband, the disappearance of her ex, Don Lewis.”

“She knew that this was not just about … it’s not a Blackfish because of the things she spoke about,” he told the LA Times. “She certainly wasn’t coerced. The other thing I would say about all these people is that there was a lack of intellectual curiosity to really go and understand or even see these animals in the wild. Certainly, Carole really had no interest in seeing an animal in the wild.

“The lack of education, frankly, was really interesting — how they had built their own little utopias and really were only interested in that world and the rules they had created.”

