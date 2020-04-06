Studio Story Time: Global Calgary personalities read children’s books online for cooped-up kids

Are your kids getting tired of being stuck at home while you and your family practise social distancing and self-isolation?
Anchors and reporters at Global Calgary are hoping to help cure your kids’ coronavirus cabin fever by reading some children’s books in a series of online videos filmed on the big red couch in our Global News studios.
Let us entertain your restless children while you take a break and put your feet up.
A new video featuring a new story will be uploaded each weekday for two weeks starting on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Studio Story Time with Leslie Horton: But Not the Hippopotamus
Studio Story Time: ‘But Not the Hippopotamus’ by Sandra Boynton
