Studio Story Time: Global Calgary personalities read children’s books online for cooped-up kids

Are your kids getting tired of being stuck at home while you and your family practise social distancing and self-isolation?

Anchors and reporters at Global Calgary are hoping to help cure your kids’ coronavirus cabin fever by reading some children’s books in a series of online videos filmed on the big red couch in our Global News studios.

Let us entertain your restless children while you take a break and put your feet up.

A new video featuring a new story will be uploaded each weekday for two weeks starting on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Studio Story Time with Leslie Horton: But Not the Hippopotamus

