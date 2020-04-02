Shenzhen bans eating dogs, cats in post-coronavirus first for China

Send this page to someone via email

Shenzhen has become the first city in China to ban eating cats and dogs as part of a wider effort to control the wet markets where the first animal-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus likely occurred.

It’s believed the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, spread to humans from a bat consumed at a wet market in Wuhan, one of many niche markets across Asia. World health experts have long raised concerns about such markets, which offer a wide range of farmed and wild animals for consumption, including bats, pangolins, snakes, dogs and cats.

“Dogs and cats as pets have established a much closer relationship with humans than all other animals, and banning the consumption of dogs and cats and other pets is a common practice in developed countries and in Hong Kong and Taiwan,” the Shenzhen city government said in an order posted on Wednesday.

“This ban also responds to the demand and spirit of human civilization.”

Shenzhen, a city of 12.5 million people, is a major technology hub in southern China and sits across the water from semi-autonomous Hong Kong.

Chinese officials have started cracking down on wet markets amid international pressure over the latest outbreak, which comes less than two decades after SARS emerged under similar circumstances.

China’s top legislature said in February that it would ban the trade and consumption of wild animals. However, Shenzhen officials appear to be getting ahead of the game with their own ban, specifically targeting the consumption of cats and dogs.

An estimated 30 million dogs and 10 million cats are killed for their meat across Asia every year, according to Humane Society International (HSI). They’re something of a niche food, although Yulin, China, holds a dedicated dog meat festival every year.

Dogs are seen in a cage for sale at a market in Yulin city in southern China’s Guangxi province, June 21, 2016. EPA/WU HONG EPA/WU HONG

Shenzhen officials say the new ban will come into effect on May 1.

Wildlife advocates applauded Shenzhen for the decision after it was announced.

“This really could be a watershed moment,” Dr. Peter Li, China policy specialist for HSI, told BBC.

“Shenzhen is the first city in the world to take the lessons learned from this pandemic seriously and make the changes needed to avoid another pandemic,” said Teresa M. Telecky, vice-president of the wildlife department for HSI.

“Shenzhen’s bold steps to stop this trade and wildlife consumption is a model for governments around the world to emulate.”

