Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police looking for outpatient who missed appointment at St. Joe’s hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 7:54 am
Hamilton police are looking for 40-year-old Richard Mann, who officers say failed to show up for an outpatient program at St. Joe's West 5th campus.
Hamilton police are looking for 40-year-old Richard Mann, who officers say failed to show up for an outpatient program at St. Joe's West 5th campus. Hamilton police

Hamilton police say officers are looking for an outpatient considered unlawfully at large in the city after he reportedly failed to show up for a scheduled appointment at St. Joseph’s West 5th hospital last Thursday.

Investigators say 40-year-old Richard Mann didn’t check in to the mountain hospital’s outpatient program on the afternoon of March 26 and is now wanted on a warrant of committal.

READ MORE: Hamilton police identify human remains found in Ancaster

Police say they have some unconfirmed sightings of Mann in the West Hamilton and downtown areas.

Mann is five feet 11 inches tall with short black hair, a partial beard and a tattoo of a teardrop under his right eye. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black hat, police say.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-3886 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton Police ServiceWest MountainHamilton wanted manHamilton arrest warrantoutpatient missing in hamiltonrichard mannst. joseph's hospital west 5th avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.