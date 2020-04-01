Menu

Education

Ontario high school teachers resuming bargaining for 1st time since December

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2020 9:36 pm
Lecce says deal reached with Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Friday in a video posted to social media that the province has reached a tentative agreement with Ontario's elementary teachers’ union, the largest teachers’ union in the province and the second – behind the Catholic teachers’ union— to reach a deal. (March 20)

TORONTO — Ontario’s high school teachers are set to bargain with the province Thursday for the first time since December.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation is the only one of the four major teachers’ unions without a contract deal.

A spokeswoman for Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the negotiations will be conducted via teleconference.

READ MORE: Ontario government strikes deals with French language, elementary teachers’ unions

The union representing the province’s 12,000 French-language teachers reached a tentative deal Tuesday with the government.

Memos obtained by The Canadian Press show that the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association secured annual wage increases of one per cent and benefits increases of four per cent.

Before the deals were struck, Lecce had almost entirely backed down on large increases to secondary class sizes after months of contentious negotiations and strikes.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario government, osstf, Stephen Lecce, Ontario schools, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, Ontario teachers' strikes, Ontario teachers unions
