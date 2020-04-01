Menu

News

Two B.C. police officers share April Fool’s video and COVID-19 message

By Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 8:39 pm
April Fool's police joke
Const. Kevin Goodmurphy of the West Vancouver Police and Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP, in their 2020 April Fool's Day video -- produced before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic. (Facebook screenshot) . Global News

A couple of police officers on Vancouver’s North Shore thought we could all use a good laugh during this extraordinary time, so they released an April Fool’s video — produced before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Before the video starts, Const. Kevin Goodmurphy of the West Vancouver Police and Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP made a point to acknowledge the anxiety, pain and uncertainty the coronavirus has caused.

READ MORE: Emergency responders’ jobs changing in face of coronavirus pandemic

They also acknowledged they are obviously not practicing physical-distancing measures in the video, and said they want to remind everyone to keep two meters away from others when out in public to help prevent the spread of the virus.

They said they hope their tongue-in-cheek video, in which they unveil a new bicycle unit to patrol the steep hills of the North Shore, can help add some laughter to a dark time.

Story continues below advertisement

“If it gives you a chuckle, pass it on so it brightens someone else’s day,” said DeVries in a post on the North Vancouver RCMP Facebook page, and referred again to the need to practice social-distancing. “Please make our bumps and bruises worthwhile.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusVideoSocial DistancingNorth Vancouver RCMPApril Fools' Daywest vancouver policeflatten the curve
