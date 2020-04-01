‘It comes at such a bad time’: Peachland mayor speaks out about vandalism

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Peachland is not impressed that a public mural has been vandalized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Cindy Fortin took to social media to seek tips about the vandalism of a public mural on a retaining wall on Beach Avenue.

She said this is not the first time the mural, which was painted by a local artist, has been vandalized.

“This is probably one of the worst that we’ve seen though,” Fortin said.

“It comes at such a bad time where people are trying their best to stay positive. To deface something that brightens up the town is really an indication of the mentality of the person that did it.”

Fortin stressed that she doesn’t want anyone to make accusations or approach anyone they believe is the culprit.

Instead, she hopes anyone with information will contact her or Crimestoppers.

Fortin acknowledges that due to physical distancing requirements, the local arts group that typically repairs the mural will not be able to act quickly to fix the mural.

The mayor said once the mural is fixed, the plan is to apply a special coating that would make it easier to clean it if it’s vandalized in the future.

