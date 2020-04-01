Menu

National Steel Car in Hamilton suspends operations due to shortage of PPE

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted April 1, 2020 6:09 pm
.
. File / Google Street View

A major Hamilton manufacturer is suspending its operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Steel Car says the government mandate that personal protective equipment (PPE) must be prioritized for health-care workers and first responders means PPE won’t be available for manufacturing employees.

As a result, the company will be temporarily suspending fabrication and construction by end of day Friday, April 3.

All finishing and shipping operations will be halted by April 17.

No positive COVID-19 cases have been reported at National Steel Car.

There have been two confirmed cases associated with ArcelorMittal Dofasco, which is right next to National Steel Car on Burlington Street.

Story continues below advertisement
