National Steel Car in Hamilton suspends operations due to shortage of PPE

A major Hamilton manufacturer is suspending its operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Steel Car says the government mandate that personal protective equipment (PPE) must be prioritized for health-care workers and first responders means PPE won’t be available for manufacturing employees.

As a result, the company will be temporarily suspending fabrication and construction by end of day Friday, April 3.

All finishing and shipping operations will be halted by April 17.

No positive COVID-19 cases have been reported at National Steel Car.

There have been two confirmed cases associated with ArcelorMittal Dofasco, which is right next to National Steel Car on Burlington Street.

